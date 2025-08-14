Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Thursday reported a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $90,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $170,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $171,000.

