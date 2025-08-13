First Keystone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9 million…

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Berwick, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FKYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FKYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.