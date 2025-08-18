First Guaranty Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.