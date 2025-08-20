FinVolution: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported profit of $104.3 million in its second quarter.…

SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported profit of $104.3 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $499.5 million in the period.

FinVolution expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion.

