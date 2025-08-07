Figs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.