Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $470 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.36 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.46 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.72 to $5.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.