Fidelis Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $589.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $582.6 million.

