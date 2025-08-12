Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656,000.

