Fastly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $148.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $153 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $594 million to $602 million.

