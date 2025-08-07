Farmer Mac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $54.8 million.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.32 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $404.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100.5 million.

Farmer Mac shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $172, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

