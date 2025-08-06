Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $307 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $292 million to $300 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.