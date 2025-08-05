Expeditors International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $183.6 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

