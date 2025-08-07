Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $330 million. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $330 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.

