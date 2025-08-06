Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $811.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.1 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion.

