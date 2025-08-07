Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $444.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.4 million.

Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion.

