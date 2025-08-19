Evogene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $884,000 in the period.

