EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.7 million.

