EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $148 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $146.5 million to $149.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $581 million to $601 million.

