Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $73 million.

