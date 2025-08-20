Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $546…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $546 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.13 billion, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.33 billion.

Estee Lauder expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share.

