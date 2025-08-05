Esperion Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.3 million.

