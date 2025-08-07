Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period.

Esco Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.