Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 4:30 PM

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported profit of $174.7 million in its second quarter.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.34 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up