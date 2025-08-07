EPlus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million in its…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $637.3 million in the period.

