Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $88…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.98 to $3.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.96 to $11.12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.