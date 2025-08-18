Envirotech Vehicles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.01.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.