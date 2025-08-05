Enviri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its second…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $562.3 million in the period.

