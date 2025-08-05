Enpro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.4 million in its…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enpro Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.4 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $288.1 million in the period.

Enpro expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share.

