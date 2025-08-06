Enhabit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.2 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $266.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.1 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

