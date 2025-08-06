EnerSys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $57.5 million. The…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $57.5 million.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $893 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $849 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.33 to $2.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $910 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.