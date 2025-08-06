Energy Recovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported net income of…

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Leandro, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.