Energy Fuels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its second quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UUUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UUUU

