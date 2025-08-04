Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $153.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $725.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

