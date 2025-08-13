Endeavour Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.