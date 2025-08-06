Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $58.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $442.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.