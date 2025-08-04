Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $142.1…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $142.1 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.12 to $5.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.88 billion to $5.98 billion.

