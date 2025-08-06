Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $586…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $586 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.62.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6 per share.

