Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $140.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $765 million to $835 million.

