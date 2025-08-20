Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in…

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOL

