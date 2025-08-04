Emerald Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period.

Emerald Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $460 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

