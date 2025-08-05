Embraer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $78.6 million. The…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $78.6 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Embraer expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

