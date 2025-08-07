Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Elicio Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Elicio Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 4:40 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

