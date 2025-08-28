Elastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $415.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $396.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $417 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.29 to $2.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion.

