EHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.

