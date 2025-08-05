Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $627.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.