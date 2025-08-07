Ecovyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million.…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $200.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.8 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $795 million to $835 million.

