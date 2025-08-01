EchoStar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Friday reported a loss of $306.1 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Friday reported a loss of $306.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.06.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.12 per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.83 billion.

