Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $982 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $7.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.01 to $3.07.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.97 to $12.17 per share.

