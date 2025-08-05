Eastern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.4 million in…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EML

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.