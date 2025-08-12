Eagle Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $61.6 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $61.6 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 23 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period.

